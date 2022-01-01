Alexandria burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Alexandria
More about Shooter McGee's
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Shooter McGee's
5239 Duke Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|McGee’s Classic Wings
|$12.99
Served with carrot sticks and house-made bleu cheese dressing: Your choice of Hot ‘n Spicy, Teriyaki, Shooter’s BBQ or Kansas City BBQ
|Classic Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.99
Large flour tortilla loaded with grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, onions, jalapenos, Monterey jack cheese, served with salsa, guacamole and sour cream
|Shooter’s Signature House Salad
|$9.99
Mixed field greens and romaine lettuce, topped with tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, cucumbers, dried cranberries, red onion, goat cheese and garlic herb potato matchsticks with choice of dressing
More about PLNT Burger
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
PLNT Burger
1700 Duke Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Steakhouse Burger
|$10.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Follow Your Heart Provolone Slice, Horseradish Mayo, Steak Sauce, Onion-Poppyseed Bun
|PLNT Cookies
|$2.99
Fresh-Baked Plant-Based Cookies. Choice of Chocolate Chip or PLNT Carrot-Oat-Pineapple
|8 PC Lil' Dippers
|$6.99
Crispy chik 'n nuggets accompanied by one of our chef-crafted, signature dipping sauces
More about Holy Cow
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Holy Cow
2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.95
Waffle-cut sweet potatoes fried in a Gluten-free fryer. Served with marshmallow dipping sauce.
|Classic Hand-Cut Fries
|$3.95
fried in a Gluten-free fryer
|Titan Tater Tots
|$3.95
Classic Delicious Fried Tater Tots
More about Philadelphia Cheesesteak Factory
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Philadelphia Cheesesteak Factory
3060 Duke St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|10" Cheese Pizza
|$6.99
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.99
|Ultimate Cheesesteak
|$9.59
More about BGR
BGR
106 N. Washington Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|#Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese and hickory bacon
|#The Beyond Burger
|$10.50
Our meatless option! The best selling plant-based alternative to meat
|#Wagyu Wellington
Our Grand Champion burger. Custom Blend Wagyu Truffle infused burger, deep-roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions and garlic with a touch of mustard all atop our legendary burger with bleu cheese and our homemade mojo sauce