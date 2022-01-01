Alexandria burger restaurants you'll love

Alexandria restaurants
Must-try burger restaurants in Alexandria

Shooter McGee's image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Shooter McGee's

5239 Duke Street, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1139 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
McGee’s Classic Wings$12.99
Served with carrot sticks and house-made bleu cheese dressing: Your choice of Hot ‘n Spicy, Teriyaki, Shooter’s BBQ or Kansas City BBQ
Classic Chicken Quesadilla$13.99
Large flour tortilla loaded with grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, onions, jalapenos, Monterey jack cheese, served with salsa, guacamole and sour cream
Shooter’s Signature House Salad$9.99
Mixed field greens and romaine lettuce, topped with tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, cucumbers, dried cranberries, red onion, goat cheese and garlic herb potato matchsticks with choice of dressing
More about Shooter McGee's
PLNT Burger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

PLNT Burger

1700 Duke Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (421 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steakhouse Burger$10.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Follow Your Heart Provolone Slice, Horseradish Mayo, Steak Sauce, Onion-Poppyseed Bun
PLNT Cookies$2.99
Fresh-Baked Plant-Based Cookies. Choice of Chocolate Chip or PLNT Carrot-Oat-Pineapple
8 PC Lil' Dippers$6.99
Crispy chik 'n nuggets accompanied by one of our chef-crafted, signature dipping sauces
More about PLNT Burger
Holy Cow image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Holy Cow

2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (667 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sweet Potato Fries$3.95
Waffle-cut sweet potatoes fried in a Gluten-free fryer. Served with marshmallow dipping sauce.
Classic Hand-Cut Fries$3.95
fried in a Gluten-free fryer
Titan Tater Tots$3.95
Classic Delicious Fried Tater Tots
More about Holy Cow
Philadelphia Cheesesteak Factory image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Philadelphia Cheesesteak Factory

3060 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (960 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
10" Cheese Pizza$6.99
Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
Ultimate Cheesesteak$9.59
More about Philadelphia Cheesesteak Factory
BGR image

 

BGR

106 N. Washington Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#Bacon Cheeseburger$8.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese and hickory bacon
#The Beyond Burger$10.50
Our meatless option! The best selling plant-based alternative to meat
#Wagyu Wellington
Our Grand Champion burger. Custom Blend Wagyu Truffle infused burger, deep-roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions and garlic with a touch of mustard all atop our legendary burger with bleu cheese and our homemade mojo sauce
More about BGR

