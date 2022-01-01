Alexandria sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Alexandria

The Peoples Drug image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Peoples Drug

103 N. Alfred St., Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Roasted Veg Sammy$12.00
Eggplant, peppers, onions, sundried tomatoes, arugula, balsamic reduction, garlic aioli, focaccia.
PVB (People's Vegetarian Burger)$14.00
Impossible Meat, sriracha aioli, bread and butter pickles, arugula, olive oil bun.
Veg Fritters$10.00
Sweet potato, carrots, green beans, fritter batter, People's Sauce
More about The Peoples Drug
Philadelphia Cheesesteak Factory image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Philadelphia Cheesesteak Factory

3060 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (960 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
10" Cheese Pizza$6.99
Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
Ultimate Cheesesteak$9.59
More about Philadelphia Cheesesteak Factory
St Elmos & Market 2 Market image

PASTRY

St Elmos & Market 2 Market

2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Full Create Your Own Sandwich$9.49
build your own sandwich however you want it - pick your bread, proteins, cheese, vegetables and spreads - let us know if you want it toasted or not
Full Turkey Italian$9.49
roasted turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, white onions, hot peppers, sweet peppers & our house dressing served on a soft french roll
Breakfast Egg Sandwich$4.99
Breakfast sandwich served with two eggs, your choice of provolone, cheddar, or swiss and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham or smoked salmon. Served on your choice of a bagel, croissant, or multigrain bread.
More about St Elmos & Market 2 Market
Rocklands BBQ Alexandria image

 

Rocklands BBQ Alexandria

25 S. Quaker Lane, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese
Pasta Shells with a House Blend Cheese Sauce and Cracked Black Pepper
Coleslaw
Chopped Pork Sandwich$6.99
More about Rocklands BBQ Alexandria
Mi Tierra Deli - Alexandria image

 

Mi Tierra Deli - Alexandria

6531 E little river turn pike, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carne Asada$14.99
Beef marinated and grilled, served with salad, rice, refried beans (2) tortillas) cheese and avocado
Tamal Salvadoreno$1.99
Chicken Tamal with Salvadoran spices
Pup Revueltas$2.49
Pork & Cheese - corn tortilla
More about Mi Tierra Deli - Alexandria
Restaurant banner

 

Sophia's Cafe - Alexandria

1320 Braddock Place, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spinach/Mushroom/Onion Omelet$7.50
Bacon Burrito$6.50
Fries$3.95
More about Sophia's Cafe - Alexandria

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Alexandria

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Salmon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (3 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston