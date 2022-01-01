Alexandria sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Alexandria
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Peoples Drug
103 N. Alfred St., Alexandria
|Popular items
|Roasted Veg Sammy
|$12.00
Eggplant, peppers, onions, sundried tomatoes, arugula, balsamic reduction, garlic aioli, focaccia.
|PVB (People's Vegetarian Burger)
|$14.00
Impossible Meat, sriracha aioli, bread and butter pickles, arugula, olive oil bun.
|Veg Fritters
|$10.00
Sweet potato, carrots, green beans, fritter batter, People's Sauce
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Philadelphia Cheesesteak Factory
3060 Duke St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|10" Cheese Pizza
|$6.99
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.99
|Ultimate Cheesesteak
|$9.59
PASTRY
St Elmos & Market 2 Market
2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Full Create Your Own Sandwich
|$9.49
build your own sandwich however you want it - pick your bread, proteins, cheese, vegetables and spreads - let us know if you want it toasted or not
|Full Turkey Italian
|$9.49
roasted turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, white onions, hot peppers, sweet peppers & our house dressing served on a soft french roll
|Breakfast Egg Sandwich
|$4.99
Breakfast sandwich served with two eggs, your choice of provolone, cheddar, or swiss and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham or smoked salmon. Served on your choice of a bagel, croissant, or multigrain bread.
Rocklands BBQ Alexandria
25 S. Quaker Lane, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
Pasta Shells with a House Blend Cheese Sauce and Cracked Black Pepper
|Coleslaw
|Chopped Pork Sandwich
|$6.99
Mi Tierra Deli - Alexandria
6531 E little river turn pike, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Carne Asada
|$14.99
Beef marinated and grilled, served with salad, rice, refried beans (2) tortillas) cheese and avocado
|Tamal Salvadoreno
|$1.99
Chicken Tamal with Salvadoran spices
|Pup Revueltas
|$2.49
Pork & Cheese - corn tortilla