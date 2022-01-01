Alexandria Latin American restaurants you'll love

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Must-try Latin American restaurants in Alexandria

El Saltado Peruvian image

 

El Saltado Peruvian

3616 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lomo Saltado$17.00
Beef tender loin with a perfect cut fillet, marinated with our Peruvian recipes, stir-fry on casserole w/ virgin oil, our fresh tomatoes, red onions, green onions, cilantro, mix vegetables, teriyaki, oriental sauce, steak fries, served with our delicious jasmine white rice.
Pollo Saltado$16.00
Chicken breast tender with a perfect cut , marinated with our Peruvian recipes, stir-fry on casserole w/ virgin oil, our fresh tomatoes, red onions, green onions, cilantro, mix vegetables, teriyaki, oriental sauce, steak fries, served with our delicious Jasmine white rice.
1/2 Chicken$13.00
More about El Saltado Peruvian
Mi Tierra Deli - Alexandria image

 

Mi Tierra Deli - Alexandria

6531 E little river turn pike, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carne Asada$14.99
Beef marinated and grilled, served with salad, rice, refried beans (2) tortillas) cheese and avocado
Tamal Salvadoreno$1.99
Chicken Tamal with Salvadoran spices
Pup Revueltas$2.49
Pork & Cheese - corn tortilla
More about Mi Tierra Deli - Alexandria
El Rancho Latin Grill image

 

El Rancho Latin Grill

5834 N. Kings Hwy,, Alexandria

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Pork Chops (plantais-Rice&Beans) +CAN DRINK$11.99
More about El Rancho Latin Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Alexandria

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Salmon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (3 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston