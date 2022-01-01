Alexandria Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Alexandria

Casa Tequila Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Tequila Bar & Grill

1701 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (221 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fajitas$19.99
your choice of steak, chicken or both over green bell peppers and onions; served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
Guacamole$5.99
Taco Salad$12.99
More about Casa Tequila Bar & Grill
Taco Rock image

 

Taco Rock

6550 Little River Turnpike, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Empanadas$5.00
1 ground beef, 1 chicken latin turnover with jack cheese. Served with chimichurri jalapeño salsa
Key West Grouper$4.50
tequila battered, chipotle mayo, diced
tomato, slaw
Pollo$3.50
grilled chicken, avocado salsa, onions, radish, cilantro
More about Taco Rock
Urbano 116 image

GRILL

Urbano 116

116 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
House Smoked Salsa$9.00
Urbano's Smoked Salsa with Chips
Queso Blanco$9.00
Blended cheeses, spices and pico.
Extra Taco$5.00
Yeah, one extra taco for me please!!!
More about Urbano 116
La Mexicana Bakery & Taqueria image

FRENCH FRIES

La Mexicana Bakery & Taqueria

2907 Arlington Dr., Alexandria

Avg 4.7 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pan Dulce$1.39
Taco Barbacoa$3.25
Empanada De Carne$2.25
More about La Mexicana Bakery & Taqueria
Chop Shop Taco image

TACOS

Chop Shop Taco

1008 Madison St., Alexandria

Avg 4.6 (265 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
burrito$12.00
rice, chile beans, peppers & onions, crushed chips, salsa, scallion, cilantro, cheddar jack and toasted cotija.
pork belly taco$4.50
crispy glazed pork belly, red cabbage, pickled red onion, scallions and cilantro
chorizo taco$3.00
locally made Logan's chorizo and ground beef topped with salsa verde and pico de gallo
GF
soft corn tortilla
More about Chop Shop Taco
Tequila & Taco image

TACOS

Tequila & Taco

540 John Carlyle St., Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (1440 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Queso$9.25
CUSTOMER FAVORITE! House made queso served with tortilla chips.
Pork Belly$5.25
Crispy Pork Belly, radish, gojuchang sauce, avocado
Fajita Bowl$14.25
NEW ITEM** Cilantro Rice, Gucamole, Roasted Corn, Sauteed Onions & Peppers, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream Drizzle. Choice of Protein: Chicken, Steak (add $1) Shrimp (add $1.50)
More about Tequila & Taco
Mi Tierra Deli - Alexandria image

 

Mi Tierra Deli - Alexandria

6531 E little river turn pike, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carne Asada$14.99
Beef marinated and grilled, served with salad, rice, refried beans (2) tortillas) cheese and avocado
Tamal Salvadoreno$1.99
Chicken Tamal with Salvadoran spices
Pup Revueltas$2.49
Pork & Cheese - corn tortilla
More about Mi Tierra Deli - Alexandria
Los Toltecos image

SEAFOOD

Los Toltecos

4111 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (5878 reviews)
Takeout
More about Los Toltecos

