Alexandria Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Alexandria
More about Casa Tequila Bar & Grill
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Tequila Bar & Grill
1701 Duke St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Fajitas
|$19.99
your choice of steak, chicken or both over green bell peppers and onions; served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
|Guacamole
|$5.99
|Taco Salad
|$12.99
More about Taco Rock
Taco Rock
6550 Little River Turnpike, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Empanadas
|$5.00
1 ground beef, 1 chicken latin turnover with jack cheese. Served with chimichurri jalapeño salsa
|Key West Grouper
|$4.50
tequila battered, chipotle mayo, diced
tomato, slaw
|Pollo
|$3.50
grilled chicken, avocado salsa, onions, radish, cilantro
More about Urbano 116
GRILL
Urbano 116
116 King Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|House Smoked Salsa
|$9.00
Urbano's Smoked Salsa with Chips
|Queso Blanco
|$9.00
Blended cheeses, spices and pico.
|Extra Taco
|$5.00
Yeah, one extra taco for me please!!!
More about La Mexicana Bakery & Taqueria
FRENCH FRIES
La Mexicana Bakery & Taqueria
2907 Arlington Dr., Alexandria
|Popular items
|Pan Dulce
|$1.39
|Taco Barbacoa
|$3.25
|Empanada De Carne
|$2.25
More about Chop Shop Taco
TACOS
Chop Shop Taco
1008 Madison St., Alexandria
|Popular items
|burrito
|$12.00
rice, chile beans, peppers & onions, crushed chips, salsa, scallion, cilantro, cheddar jack and toasted cotija.
|pork belly taco
|$4.50
crispy glazed pork belly, red cabbage, pickled red onion, scallions and cilantro
|chorizo taco
|$3.00
locally made Logan's chorizo and ground beef topped with salsa verde and pico de gallo
GF
soft corn tortilla
More about Tequila & Taco
TACOS
Tequila & Taco
540 John Carlyle St., Alexandria
|Popular items
|Queso
|$9.25
CUSTOMER FAVORITE! House made queso served with tortilla chips.
|Pork Belly
|$5.25
Crispy Pork Belly, radish, gojuchang sauce, avocado
|Fajita Bowl
|$14.25
NEW ITEM** Cilantro Rice, Gucamole, Roasted Corn, Sauteed Onions & Peppers, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream Drizzle. Choice of Protein: Chicken, Steak (add $1) Shrimp (add $1.50)
More about Mi Tierra Deli - Alexandria
Mi Tierra Deli - Alexandria
6531 E little river turn pike, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Carne Asada
|$14.99
Beef marinated and grilled, served with salad, rice, refried beans (2) tortillas) cheese and avocado
|Tamal Salvadoreno
|$1.99
Chicken Tamal with Salvadoran spices
|Pup Revueltas
|$2.49
Pork & Cheese - corn tortilla