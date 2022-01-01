Alexandria pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Alexandria
More about Piece Out
Piece Out
2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria
|Popular items
|LG Wings
|$13.00
10 Wings. Served with celery & carrot sticks with blue cheese or ranch dressing on the side.
|16" Piece Out
|$19.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, hot Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh green bell pepper, red onion.
|Fried Mozzarella
|$9.00
Cilligiene (small balls) of fresh mozzarella, lightly breaded, fried crispy and served with our house made marinara sauce.
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria To Go
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria To Go
100 King St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Braised Short Rib Lasagna Meal-for 4
|$99.00
Meal includes enough for four of Braised Short Rib Lasagna, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.
|Roasted Vegetable Lasagna Meal- for 4
|$99.00
Meal includes enough for four of Roasted Vegetable Lasagna, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.
|Sunday Gravy Meal- for 4
|$139.00
Meal includes enough for four of Nonna's Sunday Gravy, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.
More about Del Ray Pizzeria
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Del Ray Pizzeria
2218 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Large Barack My World
|$20.00
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Sausage
14"- House made, hand tossed crust. *contains gluten, egg
|Regular House
|$6.00
garden greens, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, croutons. ranch dressing on the side.
|Firecracker Fried Brussels
|$6.00
fresh brussels sprouts halved and flash fried tossed in sriracha aioli.
More about Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
PIZZA • SALADS
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
401 E. Braddock Road, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Brioche Dinner Rolls
|$4.00
4 rolls
|Baked Penne alla Vodka Family Meal
|$59.00
Baked penne alla vodka made with house-made penne, grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, sundried tomatoes, vodka tomato sauce, topped with parmesan. Serves 4 to 6 people. **Don't forget your wine pairing of Textbook Sauvignon Blanc (50% off on Take Out Orders)
|Baked Alfredo Mac & Cheese Family Meal
|$35.00
Feeds up to 4 people
house-made fusilli pasta, applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, herb cracker topping
pairs well with Solena Estates, Pinot Gris - 92 pts Wine Enthusiast
More about Cafe Pizzaiolo
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Cafe Pizzaiolo
1623 Fern St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Classic Caesar (Small)
|$4.49
crisp hearts of romaine, grana parmesan and house made croutons tossed with caesar dressing
|Greek Salad (Large)
|$9.49
mixed field greens, tomato, cucumber, pepperconcini, kalamata olives, red onion and feta cheese
|Fried Fresh Mozzarella
|$8.99
lightly breaded fresh mozzarella served with a side of marinara sauce
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
100 King St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Personal Size Pizza
|$9.00
San marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, hand cut pepperoni, oregano
|Bucatini Cacio E Pepe
|$19.00
Creamed pecorino romano, black pepper, sea salt. Vegetarian
|Margherita Personal Size Pizza
|$8.00
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil. Vegetarian
More about Juliano's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Juliano's Pizza
5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.49
6 pieces, served with marinara sauce
|Steak & Cheese Sub
Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, provolone cheese
|Baked Wings
Baked through the oven
More about Philadelphia Cheesesteak Factory
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Philadelphia Cheesesteak Factory
3060 Duke St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|10" Cheese Pizza
|$6.99
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.99
|Ultimate Cheesesteak
|$9.59
More about City Kitchen
PIZZA
City Kitchen
330 S Pickett Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Chattanooga Chicken
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, bourbon glaze, Gouda cheese, apple wood bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, and spicy beer mustard on a brioche bun
|City Wings
|$13.00
Roasted with our blend of spices, flash fried, then tossed with your choice of city sauce:
|“Simple” Salad - Small
|$8.00
Mixed field greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion, bacon, smoked Gouda and focaccia croutons with your choice of dressing. Small or Large
More about Osteria Marzano
PIZZA
Osteria Marzano
6361 Walker Ln #140,, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Lasagna Alla Bolognese
|$20.95
Homemade layered pasta with bolognese sauce, besciamella, ricotta, and parmigiano.
Can not be made a a Gluten Free or Whole Wheat option.
|Bruschetta
|$12.95
Diced tomatoes, EVOO, garlic, and basil on toasted bread.
|Calamari
|$15.95
A combination of rings and tentacles, floured and lightly fried. Served with fresh lemon and our signature marinara sauce.