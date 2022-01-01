Alexandria pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Alexandria

Piece Out image

 

Piece Out

2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LG Wings$13.00
10 Wings. Served with celery & carrot sticks with blue cheese or ranch dressing on the side.
16" Piece Out$19.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, hot Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh green bell pepper, red onion.
Fried Mozzarella$9.00
Cilligiene (small balls) of fresh mozzarella, lightly breaded, fried crispy and served with our house made marinara sauce.
More about Piece Out
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria Christmas To Go image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria To Go

100 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Braised Short Rib Lasagna Meal-for 4$99.00
Meal includes enough for four of Braised Short Rib Lasagna, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.
Roasted Vegetable Lasagna Meal- for 4$99.00
Meal includes enough for four of Roasted Vegetable Lasagna, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.
Sunday Gravy Meal- for 4$139.00
Meal includes enough for four of Nonna's Sunday Gravy, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria To Go
Del Ray Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Del Ray Pizzeria

2218 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1016 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Barack My World$20.00
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Sausage
14"- House made, hand tossed crust. *contains gluten, egg
Regular House$6.00
garden greens, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, croutons. ranch dressing on the side.
Firecracker Fried Brussels$6.00
fresh brussels sprouts halved and flash fried tossed in sriracha aioli.
More about Del Ray Pizzeria
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap image

PIZZA • SALADS

Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap

401 E. Braddock Road, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (3828 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Brioche Dinner Rolls$4.00
4 rolls
Baked Penne alla Vodka Family Meal$59.00
Baked penne alla vodka made with house-made penne, grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, sundried tomatoes, vodka tomato sauce, topped with parmesan. Serves 4 to 6 people. **Don't forget your wine pairing of Textbook Sauvignon Blanc (50% off on Take Out Orders)
Baked Alfredo Mac & Cheese Family Meal$35.00
Feeds up to 4 people
house-made fusilli pasta, applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, herb cracker topping
pairs well with Solena Estates, Pinot Gris - 92 pts Wine Enthusiast
More about Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
Cafe Pizzaiolo image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Cafe Pizzaiolo

1623 Fern St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1255 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Caesar (Small)$4.49
crisp hearts of romaine, grana parmesan and house made croutons tossed with caesar dressing
Greek Salad (Large)$9.49
mixed field greens, tomato, cucumber, pepperconcini, kalamata olives, red onion and feta cheese
Fried Fresh Mozzarella$8.99
lightly breaded fresh mozzarella served with a side of marinara sauce
More about Cafe Pizzaiolo
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria

100 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pepperoni Personal Size Pizza$9.00
San marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, hand cut pepperoni, oregano
Bucatini Cacio E Pepe$19.00
Creamed pecorino romano, black pepper, sea salt. Vegetarian
Margherita Personal Size Pizza$8.00
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil. Vegetarian
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
Juliano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Juliano's Pizza

5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria

Avg 4 (529 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$6.49
6 pieces, served with marinara sauce
Steak & Cheese Sub
Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, provolone cheese
Baked Wings
Baked through the oven
More about Juliano's Pizza
Philadelphia Cheesesteak Factory image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Philadelphia Cheesesteak Factory

3060 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (960 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
10" Cheese Pizza$6.99
Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
Ultimate Cheesesteak$9.59
More about Philadelphia Cheesesteak Factory
City Kitchen image

PIZZA

City Kitchen

330 S Pickett Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chattanooga Chicken$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, bourbon glaze, Gouda cheese, apple wood bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, and spicy beer mustard on a brioche bun
City Wings$13.00
Roasted with our blend of spices, flash fried, then tossed with your choice of city sauce:
“Simple” Salad - Small$8.00
Mixed field greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion, bacon, smoked Gouda and focaccia croutons with your choice of dressing. Small or Large
More about City Kitchen
Osteria Marzano image

PIZZA

Osteria Marzano

6361 Walker Ln #140,, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2827 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lasagna Alla Bolognese$20.95
Homemade layered pasta with bolognese sauce, besciamella, ricotta, and parmigiano.
Can not be made a a Gluten Free or Whole Wheat option.
Bruschetta$12.95
Diced tomatoes, EVOO, garlic, and basil on toasted bread.
Calamari$15.95
A combination of rings and tentacles, floured and lightly fried. Served with fresh lemon and our signature marinara sauce.
More about Osteria Marzano
Redrocks image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SALADS

Redrocks

904 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$15.00
Mozzarella di bufala, crushed tomato, basil
Garlic Twists$6.50
fresh pizza dough, garlic butter, parsley, side of marinara
More about Redrocks

