Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Al pastor tacos in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

Main pic

 

Helena's Mexican Restaurant

5735-A Telegraph Rd, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Al Pastor Taco$4.00
Marinated grilled pork with pineapple, salsa roja, cilantro, and onion
More about Helena's Mexican Restaurant
Casa Tequila Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Tequila Bar & Grill of Alexandria

1701 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (221 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Al Pastor Tacos$16.99
More about Casa Tequila Bar & Grill of Alexandria
Urbano 116 image

GRILL

Urbano 116

116 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Al Pastor Tacos$16.00
Marinated pork in Urbano's Al Pastor sauce and fresh pineapple.
More about Urbano 116
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tacos al pastor$18.00
More about Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Snapper

Croissant Sandwiches

Chicken Soup

Shrimp Rolls

Chicken Teriyaki

Burritos

Green Beans

Fish Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (479 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Annandale

No reviews yet

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet

District Heights

Avg 1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

California

No reviews yet

Easton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (253 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (458 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston