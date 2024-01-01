Al pastor tacos in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
More about Helena's Mexican Restaurant
Helena's Mexican Restaurant
5735-A Telegraph Rd, Alexandria
|Al Pastor Taco
|$4.00
Marinated grilled pork with pineapple, salsa roja, cilantro, and onion
More about Casa Tequila Bar & Grill of Alexandria
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Tequila Bar & Grill of Alexandria
1701 Duke St, Alexandria
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$16.99
More about Urbano 116
GRILL
Urbano 116
116 King Street, Alexandria
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$16.00
Marinated pork in Urbano's Al Pastor sauce and fresh pineapple.