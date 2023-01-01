Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Almond milk in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve almond milk

St Elmos & Market 2 Market image

PASTRY

Market 2 Market & St Elmo's Coffee Pub

2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Almond Milk (32oz)$4.99
More about Market 2 Market & St Elmo's Coffee Pub
Item pic

 

BoBaPop - Alexandria - 7013A manchester blvd

7013A manchester blvd, Franconia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Almond Milk Tea$5.00
Ceylon black milk tea + deliciously nutty almond flavor and aroma. Pairs well with black pearls (boba), crystal boba, brown sugar crystal boba, egg pudding, herbal pudding, milk pudding, red bean.
More about BoBaPop - Alexandria - 7013A manchester blvd

