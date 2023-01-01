Almond milk in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve almond milk
More about Market 2 Market & St Elmo's Coffee Pub
PASTRY
Market 2 Market & St Elmo's Coffee Pub
2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Almond Milk (32oz)
|$4.99
More about BoBaPop - Alexandria - 7013A manchester blvd
BoBaPop - Alexandria - 7013A manchester blvd
7013A manchester blvd, Franconia
|Almond Milk Tea
|$5.00
Ceylon black milk tea + deliciously nutty almond flavor and aroma. Pairs well with black pearls (boba), crystal boba, brown sugar crystal boba, egg pudding, herbal pudding, milk pudding, red bean.