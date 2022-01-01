Andouille sausages in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve andouille sausages
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL
Whiskey & Oyster
301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria
|Andouille Sausage Side
|$3.95
One side of spicy pork sausage
SEAFOOD • SALADS
RT'S RESTAURANT
3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE PO' BOY
|$12.95
Grilled Andouille Sausage with provolone cheese, Arugula & Creole Olive Dressing
|RED BEANS AND RICE WITH ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE
|$14.95
|CHICKEN AND ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE GUMBO
|$6.95
Chicken & "COMEAUX" Andouille Sausage Gumbo with Garlic-Parsley Rice