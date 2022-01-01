Arugula salad in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve arugula salad
Piece Out
2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria
|Arugula Salad with Grilled Shrimp (GF)
|$13.00
arugula, heirloom cherry tomato, red onion, and Grana parmesan, tossed with our lemon vinaigrette.
St. Elmos
529 Montgomery St, Alexandria
|Arugula Salad
|$9.99
Baby arugula, aged sharp provolone, tri-colored grape tomato, lemon vinaigrette.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Cafe Pizzaiolo
1623 Fern St, Alexandria
|Arugula Salad (Large)
|$9.99
arugula, cherry tomatoes and grana parmesan
|Arugula Salad (Small)
|$4.99
arugula, cherry tomatoes and grana parmesan
PIZZA
Osteria Marzano
6361 Walker Ln #140,, Alexandria
|Full Arugula Salad
|$14.00
Parmigiano shavings, grape tomatoes, and balsamic vinaigrette.
|Arugula Salad
|$14.00
Parmigiano shavings, grape tomatoes, and balsamic vinaigrette.
|Half Arugula Salad
|$8.00
Parmigiano shavings, grape tomatoes, and balsamic vinaigrette.