Arugula salad in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve arugula salad

Piece Out image

 

Piece Out

2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Arugula Salad with Grilled Shrimp (GF)$13.00
arugula, heirloom cherry tomato, red onion, and Grana parmesan, tossed with our lemon vinaigrette.
More about Piece Out
St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Arugula Salad$9.99
Baby arugula, aged sharp provolone, tri-colored grape tomato, lemon vinaigrette.
More about St. Elmos
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Cafe Pizzaiolo

1623 Fern St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1255 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Arugula Salad (Large)$9.99
arugula, cherry tomatoes and grana parmesan
Arugula Salad (Small)$4.99
arugula, cherry tomatoes and grana parmesan
More about Cafe Pizzaiolo
Item pic

PIZZA

Osteria Marzano

6361 Walker Ln #140,, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2827 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Full Arugula Salad$14.00
Parmigiano shavings, grape tomatoes, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Arugula Salad$14.00
Parmigiano shavings, grape tomatoes, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Half Arugula Salad$8.00
Parmigiano shavings, grape tomatoes, and balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Osteria Marzano

