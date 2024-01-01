Avocado sandwiches in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches
Market 2 Market & St Elmo's Coffee Pub
2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Full Tuesday - Sandwich of the Day -Turkey Avocado Club
|$9.89
oven roasted turkey breast, cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato and 1,000 Island dressing served on a toasted sub roll
Tatte Bakery - Old Town
515 King St., Alexandria
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$12.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing. (630 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish)
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah. (740 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy)
|GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on on gluten-free bread. (540 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy)