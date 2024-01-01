Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado sandwiches in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches

St Elmos & Market 2 Market image

PASTRY

Market 2 Market & St Elmo's Coffee Pub

2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (57 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Full Tuesday - Sandwich of the Day -Turkey Avocado Club$9.89
oven roasted turkey breast, cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato and 1,000 Island dressing served on a toasted sub roll
More about Market 2 Market & St Elmo's Coffee Pub
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery - Old Town

515 King St., Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$12.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing. (630 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish)
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah. (740 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy)
GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on on gluten-free bread. (540 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy)
More about Tatte Bakery - Old Town

