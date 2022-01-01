Bacon cheeseburgers in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
BGR
106 N. Washington Street, Alexandria
|#Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese and hickory bacon
|#Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.49
Bacon Onion Marmalade, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
Touchdown Wings & Burgers
1800A Diagonal Rd, Alexandria
|Bacon Black & Blue Burger
|$14.00
Blackened house ground prime chuck, thick cut bacon, grain mustard, Gorgonzola, caramelized onions, onion-brioche bun.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Belle Haven Pizzeria
1401 Belle Haven Rd, Alexandria
|The Havens Bacon Cheese Burger
|$16.00
8oz beef burger topped with lettuce , tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon, balsamic onions, and chipotle mayo