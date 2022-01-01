Bacon cheeseburgers in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

#Bacon Cheeseburger image

 

BGR

106 N. Washington Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
#Bacon Cheeseburger$8.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese and hickory bacon
#Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger$9.49
Bacon Onion Marmalade, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
More about BGR
Item pic

 

Touchdown Wings & Burgers

1800A Diagonal Rd, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Black & Blue Burger$14.00
Blackened house ground prime chuck, thick cut bacon, grain mustard, Gorgonzola, caramelized onions, onion-brioche bun.
More about Touchdown Wings & Burgers
Belle Haven Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Belle Haven Pizzeria

1401 Belle Haven Rd, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Havens Bacon Cheese Burger$16.00
8oz beef burger topped with lettuce , tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon, balsamic onions, and chipotle mayo
More about Belle Haven Pizzeria
Theismann's Restaurant image

 

Theismann's Restaurant

1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon-Cheddar Burger$19.00
House-ground prime chuck, apple wood smoked bacon, sharp white cheddar, pickled red onions, a.1. aioli, onion-brioche bun, served with skin-on fries
More about Theismann's Restaurant

