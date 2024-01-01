Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baked ziti in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve baked ziti

Item pic

 

Capo Deli (Alex) - 109 N Washington St

109 N Washington St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BAKED ZITI$7.00
More about Capo Deli (Alex) - 109 N Washington St
Consumer pic

 

Johnny's New York Style Pizzeria & Restaurant - 7011G Manchester Boulevard

7011G Manchester Boulevard, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baked Ziti$12.95
Baked penne pasta with ricotta cheese,tomato sauce and melted chese
Meataterian Baked Ziti$15.95
Baked ziti topped with sliced pepperoni,ham,meatballs and sausage
Baked Ziti Slice$5.25
More about Johnny's New York Style Pizzeria & Restaurant - 7011G Manchester Boulevard

