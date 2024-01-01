Beef short ribs in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve beef short ribs
Yunnan By Potomac | Old Town - 814 North Fairfax Street
814 North Fairfax Street, Alexandria
|Beef Short Rib
|$18.00
Braised beef short rib, carrot, onion, cilantro, beef jus
The Executive Diner
1400 Duke St, Alexandria
|Beef Short Rib Dinner
|$18.95
San Antonio Bar & Grill - Alexandria
200 Hoffman St., Alexandria
|Braised Beef Short Rib Tacos
|$18.99
The King of Tacos! Short rib braised with guajillo & ancho chili sauce resulting in perfect tenderness - rich in flavor & spicy
