Belgian waffles in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve belgian waffles
St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town
529 Montgomery St, Alexandria
|Waffle - Classic Belgian Waffle
|$7.99
Dusted with powdered sugar and served with fresh berries and 100% maple syrup.
The Executive Diner
1400 Duke St, Alexandria
|Loaded Belgian Waffle
|$9.50
Topped with caramelized bananas, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, powdered sugar and cinnamon.