Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Belgian waffles in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve belgian waffles

St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle - Classic Belgian Waffle$7.99
Dusted with powdered sugar and served with fresh berries and 100% maple syrup.
More about St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town
Consumer pic

 

The Executive Diner

1400 Duke St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Loaded Belgian Waffle$9.50
Topped with caramelized bananas, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, powdered sugar and cinnamon.
More about The Executive Diner
Item pic

 

BeeLiner Diner - 3648 King St

3648 King St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Belgian Waffle$10.00
Classic Belgian waffle served butter and maple syrup
More about BeeLiner Diner - 3648 King St

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Tandoori

Jerk Chicken

Meatball Subs

Salmon Burgers

Chicken Nuggets

Cobb Salad

Wonton Soup

Pepperoni Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (802 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (446 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (802 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (422 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (346 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (441 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (426 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (965 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston