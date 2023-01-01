Biryani in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve biryani
More about Dishes of India
Dishes of India
1510A belleview blvd, alexandria
|Chicken Biryani
|$18.95
Basmati rice and pieces of chicken richly flavored with saffron and cooked with fine herbs on low heat.
|Lamb Biryani
|$20.95
Basmati rice and pieces of lamb richly flavored with saffron and cooked with fine herbs on low heat.
|Vindaloo Biryani (HOT)
|$19.95
Basmati rice and tandoor roasted boneless pieces of chicken breast cooked with fresh mix vegetables in vindaloo hot sauce.