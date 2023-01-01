Bleu burgers in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve bleu burgers
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Union Street Public House
121 South Union Street, Alexandria
|Bacon Bleu Burger
|$19.75
Bacon, bleu cheese, balsamic onions, arugula
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Cafe Pizzaiolo - Fern St
1623 Fern St, Alexandria
|The Bacon & Bleu Burger
|$11.00
Angus beef with lettuce, tomato, pickle, caramelized onion, hardwood smoked bacon, and crumbled bleu cheese served on a toasted potato roll. Served with a side of house cut potato chips.
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL
Whiskey & Oyster
301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria
|Sacre Bleu Burger
|$14.95
Holy Cow's Sacre Bleu!
Angus beef patty, brie, caramelized onion, Applewood Bacon, Truffle Honey on brioche served with sidewinder fries.
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hard Times Cafe Alexandria
1404 King Street, Alexandria
|Black and Bleu Burger
|$15.89
Crisp bacon and melted bleu cheese crumbles on top of a chargrilled burger. Served with fresh cut fries, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.