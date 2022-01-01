Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Braised short ribs in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve braised short ribs

Chadwicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Chadwicks - Old Town

203 Strand Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Braised Short Ribs$27.00
Demi glaze, mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach
More about Chadwicks - Old Town
City Kitchen image

PIZZA

City Kitchen

330 S Pickett Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stout Braised Short Ribs$37.00
Stout Braised Short Ribs - Guinness stout braised short ribs slow cooked topped with spiced sweet potato strings and plated over roasted garlic-parsnip mashed potatoes and sauteed broccolini (No substitutions can be made)
More about City Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Matt & Tony's All Day Kitchen + Bar - 1501 Mt Vernon Ave

1501 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TO-GO Braised Short Rib$28.00
More about Matt & Tony's All Day Kitchen + Bar - 1501 Mt Vernon Ave

