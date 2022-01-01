Bread pudding in Alexandria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve bread pudding

The Wharf image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Wharf

119 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (4359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$8.00
With blueberry coulis, white chocolate sauce and Chantilly cream.
More about The Wharf
Union Street Public House image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Union Street Public House

121 South Union Street, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1741 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Bread Pudding$7.00
vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce
(Please note: ice cream may not travel well)
More about Union Street Public House
The Warehouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Warehouse

214 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5177 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$7.95
BREAD PUDDING 3- COURSER
More about The Warehouse
Whiskey & Oyster image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL

Whiskey & Oyster

301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (792 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
W & O Bread Pudding$6.95
Classic Vanilla custard, mixed berry compote, vanilla cream.
W&O Bread Pudding$7.50
classic vanilla custard bread pudding with
chantilly & mixed berry compote
More about Whiskey & Oyster
Pork Barrel BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pork Barrel BBQ

2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bourbon Bread Pudding$5.95
Housemade Bread pudding with creamy vanilla bourbon sauce ( No Nuts).
More about Pork Barrel BBQ
Consumer pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Majestic

911 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cherry-Almond Bread Pudding$8.00
Amaretto dulce de leche, creme fraiche. Vegetarian
More about The Majestic
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS

RT'S RESTAURANT

3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (3279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CREOLE BREAD PUDDING$7.95
Bread-based with Crushed Pineapple, Pecans and Raisins. Topped with a Bailey's Irish Cream Toffee Sauce
More about RT'S RESTAURANT
Bread Pudding image

SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Sweet Fire Donna's

510 John Carlyle St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2687 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bread Pudding$5.95
**CUSTOMER FAVE** Heavenly Bread Pudding made with Love and drizzled in Bourbon Crème Anglaise. (No nuts or fruit)
More about Sweet Fire Donna's
Bread Pudding image

SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

713 King St, Alexandria

Avg 3.8 (981 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$4.75
served with caramel sauce
More about Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
Belle Haven Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Belle Haven Pizzeria

1401 Belle Haven Rd, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches Bread Pudding$9.00
House made cinnamon bread pudding served with Hershey's chocolate and homemade vanilla frozen custard
More about Belle Haven Pizzeria

