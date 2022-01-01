Bread pudding in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve bread pudding
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Wharf
119 King Street, Alexandria
|Bread Pudding
|$8.00
With blueberry coulis, white chocolate sauce and Chantilly cream.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Union Street Public House
121 South Union Street, Alexandria
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$7.00
vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce
(Please note: ice cream may not travel well)
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Warehouse
214 King Street, Alexandria
|Bread Pudding
|$7.95
|BREAD PUDDING 3- COURSER
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL
Whiskey & Oyster
301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria
|W & O Bread Pudding
|$6.95
Classic Vanilla custard, mixed berry compote, vanilla cream.
|W&O Bread Pudding
|$7.50
classic vanilla custard bread pudding with
chantilly & mixed berry compote
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pork Barrel BBQ
2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Bourbon Bread Pudding
|$5.95
Housemade Bread pudding with creamy vanilla bourbon sauce ( No Nuts).
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Majestic
911 King Street, Alexandria
|Cherry-Almond Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Amaretto dulce de leche, creme fraiche. Vegetarian
SEAFOOD • SALADS
RT'S RESTAURANT
3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|CREOLE BREAD PUDDING
|$7.95
Bread-based with Crushed Pineapple, Pecans and Raisins. Topped with a Bailey's Irish Cream Toffee Sauce
SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Sweet Fire Donna's
510 John Carlyle St, Alexandria
|Bread Pudding
|$5.95
**CUSTOMER FAVE** Heavenly Bread Pudding made with Love and drizzled in Bourbon Crème Anglaise. (No nuts or fruit)
SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
713 King St, Alexandria
|Bread Pudding
|$4.75
served with caramel sauce