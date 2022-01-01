Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

KitchenCray - Alexandria

6909 Metro Park Drive, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast tossed in hot honey sauce with lettuce, tomato, house made pickles on a brioche bun with cilantro aioli.
More about KitchenCray - Alexandria
St Elmos & Market 2 Market image

PASTRY

St Elmos & Market 2 Market

2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Full Saturday - Sandwich of the Day - Buffalo Chicken$9.49
roasted chicken breast tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce then topped with bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion all toasted on a sub roll.
More about St Elmos & Market 2 Market
Buffalo Chicken Thigh Sandwich image

 

Touchdown Wings & Burgers

1800A Diagonal Rd, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Thigh Sandwich$13.00
Crispy breaded chicken thigh, Buffalo sauce, blue cheese ranch, tomato, shredded lettuce, potato bun.
More about Touchdown Wings & Burgers
Item pic

 

Theismann's Restaurant

1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Crispy breaded chicken thigh, joe's buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, blue cheese-ranch dressing, potato roll, served with skin-on fries
More about Theismann's Restaurant

