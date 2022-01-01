Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
More about KitchenCray - Alexandria
KitchenCray - Alexandria
6909 Metro Park Drive, Alexandria
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast tossed in hot honey sauce with lettuce, tomato, house made pickles on a brioche bun with cilantro aioli.
More about St Elmos & Market 2 Market
PASTRY
St Elmos & Market 2 Market
2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Full Saturday - Sandwich of the Day - Buffalo Chicken
|$9.49
roasted chicken breast tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce then topped with bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion all toasted on a sub roll.
More about Touchdown Wings & Burgers
Touchdown Wings & Burgers
1800A Diagonal Rd, Alexandria
|Buffalo Chicken Thigh Sandwich
|$13.00
Crispy breaded chicken thigh, Buffalo sauce, blue cheese ranch, tomato, shredded lettuce, potato bun.