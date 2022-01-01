Buffalo wings in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve buffalo wings
Spin Pollo Kingstowne
5942 Kingstowne Boulevard, Kingstowne
|Buffalo Wings (8)
|$14.75
8 buffalo wings, comes with a small side of fries. Wings Spicy Level: Medium.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Cafe Pizzaiolo
1623 Fern St, Alexandria
|Buffalo Hot Wings (Large)
|$12.99
wings tossed in our house made buffalo sauce and served with celery, carrot and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
|Buffalo Hot Wings (Small)
|$8.99
wings tossed in our house made buffalo sauce and served with celery, carrot and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Holy Cow
2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Smoked Chicken Wings - Buffalo
|$12.95
8 wings / bleu cheese / smoked and then lightly fried, tossed in our house made buffalo sauce [medium heat]