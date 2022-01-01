Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Item pic

 

Spin Pollo Kingstowne

5942 Kingstowne Boulevard, Kingstowne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Wings (8)$14.75
8 buffalo wings, comes with a small side of fries. Wings Spicy Level: Medium.
More about Spin Pollo Kingstowne
Buffalo Hot Wings (Large) image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Cafe Pizzaiolo

1623 Fern St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1255 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Hot Wings (Large)$12.99
wings tossed in our house made buffalo sauce and served with celery, carrot and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
Buffalo Hot Wings (Small)$8.99
wings tossed in our house made buffalo sauce and served with celery, carrot and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
More about Cafe Pizzaiolo
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Holy Cow

2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (667 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked Chicken Wings - Buffalo$12.95
8 wings / bleu cheese / smoked and then lightly fried, tossed in our house made buffalo sauce [medium heat]
More about Holy Cow
Sweet Fire Donna's image

SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Sweet Fire Donna's

510 John Carlyle St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2687 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Wings$15.95
Ten Jumbo Smoked Wings tossed in our House-Made Buffalo Sauce
More about Sweet Fire Donna's

