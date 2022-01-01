Bulgogi in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve bulgogi
SUSHI
The Handover/ King's Ransom
728 King St, Alexandria
|Bulgogi Maki Roll
|$8.00
Marinated Beef, Avocado, Kimchi, Spicy Mayo
|Bulgogi Bowl
|$14.00
Beef, Sushi Rice, House Kimchi, Avocado, Green Onions
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Holy Cow
2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Smoked Chicken Wings - Korean Bulgogi
|$12.95
8 wings / bleu cheese / Smoked wings, lightly fried, then tossed in a Korean Bulgogi Sauce with toasted Sesame Seeds