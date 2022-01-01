Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve bulgogi

Item pic

SUSHI

The Handover/ King's Ransom

728 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bulgogi Maki Roll$8.00
Marinated Beef, Avocado, Kimchi, Spicy Mayo
Bulgogi Bowl$14.00
Beef, Sushi Rice, House Kimchi, Avocado, Green Onions
More about The Handover/ King's Ransom
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Holy Cow

2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (667 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked Chicken Wings - Korean Bulgogi$12.95
8 wings / bleu cheese / Smoked wings, lightly fried, then tossed in a Korean Bulgogi Sauce with toasted Sesame Seeds
More about Holy Cow
Beef Bulgogi image

TACOS

Tequila & Taco

540 John Carlyle St., Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (1440 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Bulgogi$5.25
Manager Amy's Favorite!!! Beef Bulgogi, slaw, roasted sesame seeds & green onions
More about Tequila & Taco

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Cookies

Fried Chicken Salad

Sliders

White Pizza

Steak Burritos

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Steak Quesadillas

Chopped Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (408 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston