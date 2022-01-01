Caesar salad in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve caesar salad

The Wharf image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Wharf

119 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (4359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$9.00
garlic croutons and Parmesan cheese
More about The Wharf
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria

100 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Side Salad$6.00
Chopped hearts of romaine, grated parmigiano, focaccia croutons, creamy garlic dressing (dressing served on the side)
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
Caesar Salad image

 

Rustico Alexandria

827 Slaters Lane, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad$13.00
romaine lettuce, pecorino romano, quinoa crunch
More about Rustico Alexandria
Ramparts image

 

Ramparts

1700 Fern Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD$9.99
Chopped romaine tossed in our house made Caesar dressing, parmesan, and garlic croutons
More about Ramparts
Theismann's Restaurant image

 

Theismann's Restaurant

1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$13.00
Chopped romaine, creamy garlic dressing, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese. Dressing served on the side.
More about Theismann's Restaurant
Item pic

 

EMMY SQUARED

124 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$13.91
hearts of romaine, anchovy-caesar, sprizolina
More about EMMY SQUARED
Item pic

 

Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town

1026 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad$10.00
Topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.
More about Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Nachos

Collard Greens

Waffles

Grits

Egg Sandwiches

Pork Chops

Cheese Pizza

Lobsters

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (3 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston