Caesar salad in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve caesar salad
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Wharf
119 King Street, Alexandria
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
garlic croutons and Parmesan cheese
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
100 King St, Alexandria
|Caesar Side Salad
|$6.00
Chopped hearts of romaine, grated parmigiano, focaccia croutons, creamy garlic dressing (dressing served on the side)
Rustico Alexandria
827 Slaters Lane, Alexandria
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
romaine lettuce, pecorino romano, quinoa crunch
Ramparts
1700 Fern Street, Alexandria
|CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD
|$9.99
Chopped romaine tossed in our house made Caesar dressing, parmesan, and garlic croutons
Theismann's Restaurant
1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Chopped romaine, creamy garlic dressing, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese. Dressing served on the side.
EMMY SQUARED
124 King Street, Alexandria
|Caesar Salad
|$13.91
hearts of romaine, anchovy-caesar, sprizolina
Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
1026 King Street, Alexandria
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.