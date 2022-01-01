Cake in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve cake
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$24.00
bibb lettuce, marinated tomato, jalapeno tarter sauce, brioche bun , served with old bay fries
More about The Wharf
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Wharf
119 King Street, Alexandria
|CRAB CAKE & SHRIMP
|$35.00
Served with roasted potatoes, sautéed spinach and homemade tartar sauce
|All Lump Crab cakes
|$39.00
Our specialty! Broiled to perfection served with Mashed Potato and Asparagus
More about Union Street Public House
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Union Street Public House
121 South Union Street, Alexandria
|Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
housemade cake, triple chocolate, freshly whipped cream
More about Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar
112 King St, Alexandria
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$8.50
More about Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
PIZZA • SALADS
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
401 E. Braddock Road, Alexandria
|Italian Lemon Cream Cake - 4 servings
|$32.00
Family style Italian Lemon Cream Cake. Four servings for the family with raspberry coulis & house-made whipped cream.
More about Chadwicks
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Chadwicks
203 Strand Street, Alexandria
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$20.00
Jumbo lump crab, smoked tomato aioli, potato kaiser, lettuce, tomato, pickles