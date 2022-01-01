Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve cannolis

Piece Out image

 

Piece Out

2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mini Cannoli$6.00
3 mini chocolate dipped cannoli
More about Piece Out
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Cafe Pizzaiolo

1623 Fern St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1255 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli Single$3.89
chocolate dipped cannoli shell filled with sweet ricotta cream
Cannoli Double$5.99
chocolate dipped cannoli shell filled with sweet ricotta cream
More about Cafe Pizzaiolo
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria

100 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli for Four$15.00
Sweet amaretto-candied orange peel-ricotta filling, chocolate chips, whipped cream. Vegetarian
Cannoli$7.00
Sweet amaretto-candied orange peel-ricotta filling, chocolate chips, whipped cream. Vegetarian
Seasonal Cannoli Trio$9.00
whipped cream
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
Juliano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Juliano's Pizza

5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria

Avg 4 (529 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli$4.49
More about Juliano's Pizza
St Elmos & Market 2 Market image

PASTRY

St Elmos & Market 2 Market

2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli$3.59
More about St Elmos & Market 2 Market
Osteria Marzano image

PIZZA

Osteria Marzano

6361 Walker Ln #140,, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2827 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cannoli alla Siciliana$10.00
More about Osteria Marzano

