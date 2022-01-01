Cannolis in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve cannolis
More about Piece Out
Piece Out
2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria
|Mini Cannoli
|$6.00
3 mini chocolate dipped cannoli
More about Cafe Pizzaiolo
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Cafe Pizzaiolo
1623 Fern St, Alexandria
|Cannoli Single
|$3.89
chocolate dipped cannoli shell filled with sweet ricotta cream
|Cannoli Double
|$5.99
chocolate dipped cannoli shell filled with sweet ricotta cream
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
100 King St, Alexandria
|Cannoli for Four
|$15.00
Sweet amaretto-candied orange peel-ricotta filling, chocolate chips, whipped cream. Vegetarian
|Cannoli
|$7.00
Sweet amaretto-candied orange peel-ricotta filling, chocolate chips, whipped cream. Vegetarian
|Seasonal Cannoli Trio
|$9.00
whipped cream
More about Juliano's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Juliano's Pizza
5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria
|Cannoli
|$4.49
More about St Elmos & Market 2 Market
PASTRY
St Elmos & Market 2 Market
2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Cannoli
|$3.59