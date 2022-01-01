Cappuccino in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve cappuccino
St. Elmos
529 Montgomery St, Alexandria
|Cappuccino
|$3.69
Espresso with an even distribution of steamed milk and foamed milk
|Muffin - Cappuccino
|$3.49
Made with real coffee and bursting with chocolate chips and then topped with powdered sugar.
ESP Tea & Coffee
1012 King St., Alexandria
|Cappuccino
|$4.25
Hot espresso beverage with foamed milk. Regular size (12 oz) with a single double espresso shot. Large size (20 oz) with two double shots of espresso.
Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria
|Cappuccino
|$3.75
PASTRY
St Elmos & Market 2 Market
2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|12oz Cappuccino
|$3.79
|Cappuccino Muffin
|$3.49
These popular muffins are made with real coffee and bursting with chocolate chips and then topped with powdered sugar.
|8oz Cappuccino
|$3.29