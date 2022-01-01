Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve cappuccino

St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$3.69
Espresso with an even distribution of steamed milk and foamed milk
Muffin - Cappuccino$3.49
Made with real coffee and bursting with chocolate chips and then topped with powdered sugar.
More about St. Elmos
ESP Tea & Coffee image

 

ESP Tea & Coffee

1012 King St., Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.25
Hot espresso beverage with foamed milk. Regular size (12 oz) with a single double espresso shot. Large size (20 oz) with two double shots of espresso.
More about ESP Tea & Coffee
Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria image

 

Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria

1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cappuccino$3.75
More about Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
Cafe 44 image

 

Cafe 44

44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$5.00
20 oz.
More about Cafe 44
St Elmos & Market 2 Market image

PASTRY

St Elmos & Market 2 Market

2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (57 reviews)
Takeout
12oz Cappuccino$3.79
Cappuccino Muffin$3.49
These popular muffins are made with real coffee and bursting with chocolate chips and then topped with powdered sugar.
8oz Cappuccino$3.29
More about St Elmos & Market 2 Market
BG pic

 

Cortado Cafe

4543 Duke St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.15
More about Cortado Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Sophia's Cafe - Alexandria

1320 Braddock Place, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino$3.75
More about Sophia's Cafe - Alexandria

