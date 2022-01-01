Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Catfish sandwiches in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve catfish sandwiches

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL

Whiskey & Oyster

301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (792 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Catfish Sandwich$13.95
Fried catfish, pickled onion, red peppers, arugula, Sriracha mayo on brioche roll served with sidewinder fries.
Blackened Catfish Sandwich$13.95
Blackened catfish, pickled onion, red peppers, arugula, Sriracha mayo on brioche roll with sidewinder fries.
More about Whiskey & Oyster
SEAFOOD • SALADS

RT'S RESTAURANT

3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (3279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KID CATFISH SANDWICH$12.95
Served with Fries & Tartar Sauce
More about RT'S RESTAURANT
Rocklands BBQ Alexandria

25 S. Quaker Lane, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Catfish Sandwich$9.99
More about Rocklands BBQ Alexandria

