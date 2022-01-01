Catfish sandwiches in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve catfish sandwiches
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL
Whiskey & Oyster
301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria
|Fried Catfish Sandwich
|$13.95
Fried catfish, pickled onion, red peppers, arugula, Sriracha mayo on brioche roll served with sidewinder fries.
|Blackened Catfish Sandwich
|$13.95
Blackened catfish, pickled onion, red peppers, arugula, Sriracha mayo on brioche roll with sidewinder fries.
SEAFOOD • SALADS
RT'S RESTAURANT
3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|KID CATFISH SANDWICH
|$12.95
Served with Fries & Tartar Sauce