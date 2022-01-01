Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve chai lattes

St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Iced Chai Latte$3.89
Chai Latte$3.69
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk. A perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
More about St. Elmos
ESP Tea & Coffee image

 

ESP Tea & Coffee

1012 King St., Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chai Latte$4.25
chai tea syrup, with 9-10 oz of steamed milk (no caffeine)
Iced Dirty Chai Latte$5.00
Iced espresso beverage with chai syrup & your cold milk option.
Dirty Chai Latte (Hot)$5.00
Hot espresso beverage with chai syrup & steamed milk. A regular (12 oz) size will have a single double shot of espresso, & a large (20 oz) will have two double shots.
More about ESP Tea & Coffee
Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria image

 

Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria

1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai latte 12oz$4.50
Chai Latte 16oz$4.99
Iced Chai Latte 24oz$5.50
More about Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
St Elmos & Market 2 Market image

PASTRY

St Elmos & Market 2 Market

2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$2.99
Iced Chai Latte$3.20
More about St Elmos & Market 2 Market
BG pic

 

Cortado Cafe

4543 Duke St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$4.75
More about Cortado Cafe

