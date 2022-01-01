Chai lattes in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve chai lattes
St. Elmos
529 Montgomery St, Alexandria
|Iced Chai Latte
|$3.89
|Chai Latte
|$3.69
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk. A perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
ESP Tea & Coffee
1012 King St., Alexandria
|Hot Chai Latte
|$4.25
chai tea syrup, with 9-10 oz of steamed milk (no caffeine)
|Iced Dirty Chai Latte
|$5.00
Iced espresso beverage with chai syrup & your cold milk option.
|Dirty Chai Latte (Hot)
|$5.00
Hot espresso beverage with chai syrup & steamed milk. A regular (12 oz) size will have a single double shot of espresso, & a large (20 oz) will have two double shots.
Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria
|Chai latte 12oz
|$4.50
|Chai Latte 16oz
|$4.99
|Iced Chai Latte 24oz
|$5.50
PASTRY
St Elmos & Market 2 Market
2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Chai Latte
|$2.99
|Iced Chai Latte
|$3.20