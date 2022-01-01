Cheese fries in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve cheese fries
More about Chalkboard Wings & BBQ
Chalkboard Wings & BBQ
8327 Cooper Rd Unit C, Alexandria
|Kids Mac and Cheese & Fries
|$6.00
|Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries
|$6.00
More about Hops N Shine
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hops N Shine
3410 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Bacon N Cheese Fries
|$12.00
Large order of fries loaded with bacon, beer cheese, and a side of ranch dressing
|Chili N Cheese Fries
|$12.00
Large order of fries loaded with chili of the day, beer cheese, and onions
More about Juliano's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Juliano's Pizza
5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$6.49
Cajun seasoned fries topped with shredded mozzarella and cheddar, and bacon bits, served with ranch
More about Augie's Mussel House & Patio
Augie's Mussel House & Patio
1106 King Street, Alexandria
|Cheese Fries
|$12.00
Crispy Pork Belly, Cheese Sauce, Pickled Chiles, Ranch
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Pork
More about Touchdown Wings & Burgers
Touchdown Wings & Burgers
1800A Diagonal Rd, Alexandria
|TD Chili Cheese Fries
|$11.00