Cheese fries in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve cheese fries

Banner pic

 

Chalkboard Wings & BBQ

8327 Cooper Rd Unit C, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Mac and Cheese & Fries$6.00
Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries$6.00
More about Chalkboard Wings & BBQ
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hops N Shine

3410 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (883 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon N Cheese Fries$12.00
Large order of fries loaded with bacon, beer cheese, and a side of ranch dressing
Chili N Cheese Fries$12.00
Large order of fries loaded with chili of the day, beer cheese, and onions
More about Hops N Shine
Juliano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Juliano's Pizza

5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria

Avg 4 (529 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Cheese Fries$6.49
Cajun seasoned fries topped with shredded mozzarella and cheddar, and bacon bits, served with ranch
More about Juliano's Pizza
Augie's Mussel House & Patio image

 

Augie's Mussel House & Patio

1106 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Fries$12.00
Crispy Pork Belly, Cheese Sauce, Pickled Chiles, Ranch
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Pork
More about Augie's Mussel House & Patio
Item pic

 

Touchdown Wings & Burgers

1800A Diagonal Rd, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TD Chili Cheese Fries$11.00
More about Touchdown Wings & Burgers
Item pic

 

Theismann's Restaurant

1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
DC Chili-Cheese Fries$13.00
DC-style chili, half smoke sausage, beer cheese, pickled onions, blackened ranch
More about Theismann's Restaurant

