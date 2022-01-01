Cheeseburgers in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Union Street Public House
121 South Union Street, Alexandria
|USPH Cheeseburger (1/2lb.)
|$17.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche
BGR
106 N. Washington Street, Alexandria
|#Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese and hickory bacon
|#Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.49
Bacon Onion Marmalade, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
|#Cheeseburger
|$7.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese