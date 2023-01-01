Chicken burritos in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve chicken burritos
Spin Pollo Kingstowne - 703-401-3344
5942 Kingstowne Boulevard, Kingstowne
|Chicken Brasa Burrito
|$14.25
New menu item!!!! Chicken Brasa Burrito!!! Our new Rotisserie chicken burrito comes with rice, beans, pico de gallo, grilled onions, grilled green peppers, sour cream, fresh corn, lettuce and cheese !
Comes with a side of fries and all our signature sauces!
GRILL
Urbano 116
116 King Street, Alexandria
|Burrito Shredded Chicken
|$15.00
Chicken with green tomatillo sauce. Large flour tortilla with cheese. Served with rice, your choice of beans, pico, guacamole, and sour cream.
Junction Bakery & Bistro- Del Ray
1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria
|Chicken Chorizo Burrito-
|$18.00
Scrambled eggs, freshly ground & perfectly mild chicken sausage, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo, chopped lettuce, shredded cheese and mayo.