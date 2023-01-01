Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Item pic

 

Spin Pollo Kingstowne - 703-401-3344

5942 Kingstowne Boulevard, Kingstowne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Brasa Burrito$14.25
New menu item!!!! Chicken Brasa Burrito!!! Our new Rotisserie chicken burrito comes with rice, beans, pico de gallo, grilled onions, grilled green peppers, sour cream, fresh corn, lettuce and cheese !
Comes with a side of fries and all our signature sauces!
More about Spin Pollo Kingstowne - 703-401-3344
Urbano 116 image

GRILL

Urbano 116

116 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burrito Shredded Chicken$15.00
Chicken with green tomatillo sauce. Large flour tortilla with cheese. Served with rice, your choice of beans, pico, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about Urbano 116
Item pic

 

Junction Bakery & Bistro- Del Ray

1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Chorizo Burrito-$18.00
Scrambled eggs, freshly ground & perfectly mild chicken sausage, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo, chopped lettuce, shredded cheese and mayo.
More about Junction Bakery & Bistro- Del Ray
Consumer pic

 

Maria's Kitchen

2395 Mill Road, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Burrito$9.50
Grilled chicken, Mexican rice, beans, Lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, and salsa roja or salsa verde
More about Maria's Kitchen

