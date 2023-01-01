Chicken curry in Alexandria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai Signature Local Thai Street Food and Bar

722 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry Puff$10.00
Chicken, sweet potato, shallot in the rice flour dough served with sweet-chili-peanut dipping sauce
Dishes of India

1510A belleview blvd, alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Chicken Curry$22.95
Boneless pieces of chicken breast cooked in chef's special mango curry - made out of fresh mango, ginger, garlic, onion, turmeric, cumin, and other flavorful spices. Garnished with fresh mango bites.
Served with Naan bread, Basmati rice, and Mixed pickles.
Tandoori Kabob & Grill

8792 Sacramento Drive, Suite H, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Chicken$14.00
