Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Urbano 116 image

GRILL

Urbano 116

116 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fajita Chicken and Shrimp$23.00
Fajita Chicken$22.00
Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Pico, Grilled Onions, Mexican Butter and Home Made Flour Tortillas
More about Urbano 116
Consumer pic

 

San Antonio Bar & Grill - Alexandria

200 Hoffman St., Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fajita$20.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast on a hot skillet in a Chorrelana bed. Served with frijoles a la charra, rice, flour or corn tortillas, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream.
Combo Fajita (beef and chicken)$23.99
Grilled skirt steak and chicken breast. Served on a hot skillet. Served with frijoles a la charra, rice, flour or corn tortillas, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream.
More about San Antonio Bar & Grill - Alexandria
Restaurant banner

 

Sophia's Cafe - Alexandria - Braddock Place Alexandria

1320 Braddock Place, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Wrap$9.50
More about Sophia's Cafe - Alexandria - Braddock Place Alexandria

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Fried Chicken Wings

Pretzels

Meatloaf

Pho

Fried Rice

Cobb Salad

Ceviche

Gumbo

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (789 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (445 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (789 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (343 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (439 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (964 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston