Chicken fajitas in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
GRILL
Urbano 116
116 King Street, Alexandria
|Fajita Chicken and Shrimp
|$23.00
|Fajita Chicken
|$22.00
Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Pico, Grilled Onions, Mexican Butter and Home Made Flour Tortillas
San Antonio Bar & Grill - Alexandria
200 Hoffman St., Alexandria
|Chicken Fajita
|$20.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast on a hot skillet in a Chorrelana bed. Served with frijoles a la charra, rice, flour or corn tortillas, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream.
|Combo Fajita (beef and chicken)
|$23.99
Grilled skirt steak and chicken breast. Served on a hot skillet. Served with frijoles a la charra, rice, flour or corn tortillas, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream.