Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken fried rice in
Alexandria
/
Alexandria
/
Chicken Fried Rice
Alexandria restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
El Saltado Peruvian
3616 King Street, Alexandria
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Rice
$12.00
More about El Saltado Peruvian
PHO BOWL
6406 Landsdowne Centre Dr, Alexandria
No reviews yet
Kids Fried Rice w/ Chicken & soda or juice
$8.50
More about PHO BOWL
Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria
Crab Cakes
Reuben
Muffins
Pasta Salad
Home Fries
Chicken Caesar Salad
Bread Pudding
Italian Salad
Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore
Old Town Alexandria
Avg 4.2
(34 restaurants)
More near Alexandria to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(621 restaurants)
Arlington
Avg 4.3
(408 restaurants)
Falls Church
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
Avg 4
(18 restaurants)
Annandale
Avg 5
(7 restaurants)
District Heights
Avg 2.7
(4 restaurants)
Suitland
No reviews yet
Capitol Heights
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(621 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(317 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(825 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston