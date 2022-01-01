Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

El Saltado Peruvian image

 

El Saltado Peruvian

3616 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Rice$12.00
More about El Saltado Peruvian
PHO BOWL image

 

PHO BOWL

6406 Landsdowne Centre Dr, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Fried Rice w/ Chicken & soda or juice$8.50
More about PHO BOWL

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Crab Cakes

Reuben

Muffins

Pasta Salad

Home Fries

Chicken Caesar Salad

Bread Pudding

Italian Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (408 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston