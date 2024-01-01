Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken korma in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve chicken korma

Item pic

 

Indochen - Old Town

1615 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Korma$18.00
Braised thigh meat, creamy onion, cashew sauce
More about Indochen - Old Town
Consumer pic

 

Tandoori Kabob & Grill

8792 Sacramento Drive, Suite H, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Korma$16.00
More about Tandoori Kabob & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Italian Subs

Margherita Pizza

Chicken Fried Rice

Squid

Honey Chicken

Salmon Burgers

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Bulgogi

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (973 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (479 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Annandale

No reviews yet

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet

District Heights

Avg 1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (973 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

California

No reviews yet

Easton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (427 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (259 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (579 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1208 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (486 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston