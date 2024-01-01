Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken korma in
Alexandria
/
Alexandria
/
Chicken Korma
Alexandria restaurants that serve chicken korma
Indochen - Old Town
1615 King Street, Alexandria
No reviews yet
Chicken Korma
$18.00
Braised thigh meat, creamy onion, cashew sauce
More about Indochen - Old Town
Tandoori Kabob & Grill
8792 Sacramento Drive, Suite H, Alexandria
No reviews yet
Chicken Korma
$16.00
More about Tandoori Kabob & Grill
