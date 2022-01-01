Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken nuggets in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve chicken nuggets

The Warehouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Warehouse

214 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5177 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Chicken Nuggets$7.95
More about The Warehouse
Banner pic

 

Spin Pollo Kingstowne

5942 Kingstowne Boulevard, Kingstowne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Nuggets$6.99
Delicious chicken nuggets served with a small side of fries, ketchup on the side.
More about Spin Pollo Kingstowne
Juliano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Juliano's Pizza

5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria

Avg 4 (529 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Nuggets$5.49
10 pieces, served with honey mustard
Kids Chicken Nuggets w/Fries$5.99
More about Juliano's Pizza
Hard Times Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

1404 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2332 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Chicken Nuggets$4.99
Served with a side of fries, applesauce, mixed fruit cut, tater tots or broccoli.
More about Hard Times Cafe

