Chicken nuggets in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve chicken nuggets
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Warehouse
214 King Street, Alexandria
|Kid's Chicken Nuggets
|$7.95
Spin Pollo Kingstowne
5942 Kingstowne Boulevard, Kingstowne
|Chicken Nuggets
|$6.99
Delicious chicken nuggets served with a small side of fries, ketchup on the side.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Juliano's Pizza
5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria
|Chicken Nuggets
|$5.49
10 pieces, served with honey mustard
|Kids Chicken Nuggets w/Fries
|$5.99