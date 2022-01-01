Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Shooter McGee's image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Shooter McGee's

5239 Duke Street, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1139 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Chicken Pasta$16.99
Grilled blackened chicken sliced and tossed in a creamy Cajun Alfredo sauce with diced tomatoes and scallions over a bed of linguini.
More about Shooter McGee's
KitchenCray - Alexandria image

 

KitchenCray - Alexandria

6909 Metro Park Drive, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp & Chicken Pasta$35.00
Jumbo Sautéed shrimp & Chicken, over our penne noodles, green peppers & onions, sautéed spinach and our house made marinara sauce to create layers of flavor that will have you dreaming for more
More about KitchenCray - Alexandria
Chadwicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Chadwicks

203 Strand Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Pasta$19.00
Penne Pasta, Blackened Chicken Breast, Sautéed Peppers & Onions, Cajun Cream
More about Chadwicks

