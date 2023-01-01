Chicken pizza in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve chicken pizza
More about Del Ray Pizzeria - The Original in Del Ray
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Del Ray Pizzeria - The Original in Del Ray
2218 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Chicken & Waffle Pizza
|$19.00
shredded mozz, bacon bits, chicken tenders, waffle bits, bourbon syrup drizzle
More about Mia’s Italian Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mia’s Italian Kitchen
100 King St, Alexandria
|Chicken & Artichoke Personal Size Pizza
|$10.50
grilled chicken breast, artichoke hearts, pecorino cream, mozzarella, garlic butter, herbs
|Whole Chicken & Artichoke Pizza
|$34.00
grilled chicken breast, artichoke hearts, pecorino cream, mozzarella, garlic butter, herbs
More about Juliano's Pizza - Alexandria
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Juliano's Pizza - Alexandria
5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$0.00
Marinated chicken w/ Buffalo sauce, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese
|Santa Fe Chicken Pizza
|$0.00
Marinated chicken, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onion
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$0.00
Marinated chicken w/ BBQ sauce, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese