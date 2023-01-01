Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Del Ray Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Del Ray Pizzeria - The Original in Del Ray

2218 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1016 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffle Pizza$19.00
shredded mozz, bacon bits, chicken tenders, waffle bits, bourbon syrup drizzle
More about Del Ray Pizzeria - The Original in Del Ray
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mia’s Italian Kitchen

100 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Artichoke Personal Size Pizza$10.50
grilled chicken breast, artichoke hearts, pecorino cream, mozzarella, garlic butter, herbs
Whole Chicken & Artichoke Pizza$34.00
grilled chicken breast, artichoke hearts, pecorino cream, mozzarella, garlic butter, herbs
More about Mia’s Italian Kitchen
Juliano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Juliano's Pizza - Alexandria

5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria

Avg 4 (529 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$0.00
Marinated chicken w/ Buffalo sauce, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese
Santa Fe Chicken Pizza$0.00
Marinated chicken, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onion
BBQ Chicken Pizza$0.00
Marinated chicken w/ BBQ sauce, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese
More about Juliano's Pizza - Alexandria

