Chicken salad in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve chicken salad

Union Street Public House image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Union Street Public House

121 South Union Street, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1741 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad BLT$16.00
Bacon strips, grapes, apples, walnuts, lettuce, tomato, 7-grain bread
More about Union Street Public House
The Warehouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Warehouse

214 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5177 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken "Jackson" Salad$18.95
Chicken Caesar Salad$18.95
More about The Warehouse
Item pic

 

Taco Rock

6550 Little River Turnpike, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Bowl$12.00
lettuce, beans, roasted corn pico, cilantro,
guacamole, jalapeno salsa, served in a tortilla
shell
More about Taco Rock
Item pic

 

Spin Pollo Kingstowne

5942 Kingstowne Boulevard, Kingstowne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$9.25
Chicken salad topped with fresh lettuce, corn, beans, shredded cheese, cucumbers, shredded carrots and rotisserie chicken!
More about Spin Pollo Kingstowne
Juliano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Juliano's Pizza

5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria

Avg 4 (529 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad$9.99
Grilled strips of BBQ chicken breast on a bed of lettuce, tomato, green peppers, cucumbers, black olives & onions, w/cheddar cheese. Served with ranch dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast on a bed of lettuce, tomato, green peppers, cucumber, black olives & onions
Chicken Salad$9.99
Chicken salad served on a bed of lettuce, tomato, green peppers, cucumbers, sliced provolone cheese, coleslaw & black olives.
More about Juliano's Pizza
Item pic

 

Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria

1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.25
Roasted chicken breast / Duke's mayo / Madras curry / arugula
GRAB N GO Chicken Salad Pint$9.00
More about Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
Cafe 44 image

 

Cafe 44

44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
grilled chicken, grated parmesan,
romaine, house croutons, house caesar dressing
More about Cafe 44
Item pic

 

KitchenCray - Alexandria

6909 Metro Park Drive, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jerk Chicken Caesar Salad$19.00
Fall greens and romain tossed in caesar dressing topped w/ house made croutons, parmesan cheese and jerk chicken breast
More about KitchenCray - Alexandria
Table Talk image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Table Talk

1623 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Platter$10.75
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.25
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.25
More about Table Talk
Item pic

 

Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon

682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Goi Ga (Chicken Salad)$14.00
chicken, cabbage, white onion, pickled radish & carrot, fried onion, viet coriander, fish sauce chili vinaigrette
More about Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
St Elmos & Market 2 Market image

PASTRY

St Elmos & Market 2 Market

2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad 1lb$9.99
More about St Elmos & Market 2 Market
Item pic

 

Rocklands BBQ Alexandria

25 S. Quaker Lane, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad with chicken
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
More about Rocklands BBQ Alexandria
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Sweet Fire Donna's

510 John Carlyle St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2687 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Creamy Chicken Salad - GF$10.95
Creamy Smoked Chicken Salad atop Mixed Greens, Shredded Carrots, Corn Salsa, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes & Marinated Cucumbers. Comes with Choice of Dressing on the side.
Chicken Cobb Salad - GF$10.95
Smokey Pulled Chicken atop Mixed Greens, Shredded Carrots, Corn Salsa, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes & Hard Boiled Egg. Comes with Choice of Dressing on the side.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.45
1/4 lb Creamy Smoked Chicken Salad on a Potato Kaiser Roll
More about Sweet Fire Donna's
T.J. Stone's image

BBQ • GRILL

T.J. Stone's

608 Montgomery Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1843 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken B.L.T. Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken, bacon crumbles, romaine lettuce, mixed greens, tomato, avocado, hard-boiled egg, cucumber, shredded cheddar and red onion with a side of tomato vinaigrette
More about T.J. Stone's
Item pic

 

Theismann's Restaurant

1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Southern Fried Chicken Salad$18.00
Iceberg & romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, bacon, cheddar, red onions, hard boiled egg, honey mustard, ranch dressing.
Dressing served on the side
More about Theismann's Restaurant
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

1404 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2332 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, chopped egg, bacon bits, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar and tortilla strips on a garden salad.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.99
Buffalo style crispy chicken, diced up on a mixed salad with tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheddar and tortilla strips. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Hard Times Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Sophia's Cafe - Alexandria

1320 Braddock Place, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.50
Chicken Greek Salad$9.50
More about Sophia's Cafe - Alexandria

