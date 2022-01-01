Chicken salad in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve chicken salad
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Union Street Public House
121 South Union Street, Alexandria
|Chicken Salad BLT
|$16.00
Bacon strips, grapes, apples, walnuts, lettuce, tomato, 7-grain bread
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Warehouse
214 King Street, Alexandria
|Chicken "Jackson" Salad
|$18.95
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$18.95
Taco Rock
6550 Little River Turnpike, Alexandria
|Chicken Salad Bowl
|$12.00
lettuce, beans, roasted corn pico, cilantro,
guacamole, jalapeno salsa, served in a tortilla
shell
Spin Pollo Kingstowne
5942 Kingstowne Boulevard, Kingstowne
|Chicken Salad
|$9.25
Chicken salad topped with fresh lettuce, corn, beans, shredded cheese, cucumbers, shredded carrots and rotisserie chicken!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Juliano's Pizza
5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Grilled strips of BBQ chicken breast on a bed of lettuce, tomato, green peppers, cucumbers, black olives & onions, w/cheddar cheese. Served with ranch dressing.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast on a bed of lettuce, tomato, green peppers, cucumber, black olives & onions
|Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Chicken salad served on a bed of lettuce, tomato, green peppers, cucumbers, sliced provolone cheese, coleslaw & black olives.
Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.25
Roasted chicken breast / Duke's mayo / Madras curry / arugula
|GRAB N GO Chicken Salad Pint
|$9.00
Cafe 44
44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401, Alexandria
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.00
grilled chicken, grated parmesan,
romaine, house croutons, house caesar dressing
KitchenCray - Alexandria
6909 Metro Park Drive, Alexandria
|Jerk Chicken Caesar Salad
|$19.00
Fall greens and romain tossed in caesar dressing topped w/ house made croutons, parmesan cheese and jerk chicken breast
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Table Talk
1623 Duke St, Alexandria
|Chicken Salad Platter
|$10.75
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.25
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.25
Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria
|Goi Ga (Chicken Salad)
|$14.00
chicken, cabbage, white onion, pickled radish & carrot, fried onion, viet coriander, fish sauce chili vinaigrette
PASTRY
St Elmos & Market 2 Market
2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Chicken Salad 1lb
|$9.99
Rocklands BBQ Alexandria
25 S. Quaker Lane, Alexandria
|Caesar Salad with chicken
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.99
SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Sweet Fire Donna's
510 John Carlyle St, Alexandria
|Creamy Chicken Salad - GF
|$10.95
Creamy Smoked Chicken Salad atop Mixed Greens, Shredded Carrots, Corn Salsa, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes & Marinated Cucumbers. Comes with Choice of Dressing on the side.
|Chicken Cobb Salad - GF
|$10.95
Smokey Pulled Chicken atop Mixed Greens, Shredded Carrots, Corn Salsa, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes & Hard Boiled Egg. Comes with Choice of Dressing on the side.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.45
1/4 lb Creamy Smoked Chicken Salad on a Potato Kaiser Roll
BBQ • GRILL
T.J. Stone's
608 Montgomery Street, Alexandria
|Chicken B.L.T. Salad
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, bacon crumbles, romaine lettuce, mixed greens, tomato, avocado, hard-boiled egg, cucumber, shredded cheddar and red onion with a side of tomato vinaigrette
Theismann's Restaurant
1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria
|Southern Fried Chicken Salad
|$18.00
Iceberg & romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, bacon, cheddar, red onions, hard boiled egg, honey mustard, ranch dressing.
Dressing served on the side
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hard Times Cafe
1404 King Street, Alexandria
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, chopped egg, bacon bits, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar and tortilla strips on a garden salad.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Buffalo style crispy chicken, diced up on a mixed salad with tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheddar and tortilla strips. Served with your choice of dressing.