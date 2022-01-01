Chicken sandwiches in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Hot sauce marinated breast, bibb lettuce, bacon, honey mustard, brioche bun, served with old bay fries
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
Roasted Chicken Sandwich image

 

Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria

1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roasted Chicken Sandwich$16.15
baon, arugula, crispy shallot, pesto aioli, toasted whole wheat
More about Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
Augie's Mussel House & Patio image

 

Augie's Mussel House & Patio

1106 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Pickles, Spicy Aioli
More about Augie's Mussel House & Patio
Chadwicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Chadwicks

203 Strand Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Pickles, mayo, potato kaiser
More about Chadwicks
The Majestic image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Majestic

911 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Crispy chicken thigh, sharp cheddar, bread & butter pickles, white bbq sauce, bibb lettuce, brioche bun, house fries
More about The Majestic
Buffalo Chicken Thigh Sandwich image

 

Touchdown Wings & Burgers

1800A Diagonal Rd, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Thigh Sandwich$13.00
Crispy breaded chicken thigh, Buffalo sauce, blue cheese ranch, tomato, shredded lettuce, potato bun.
More about Touchdown Wings & Burgers
Item pic

 

Rocklands BBQ Alexandria

25 S. Quaker Lane, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$6.99
More about Rocklands BBQ Alexandria
Theismann's Restaurant image

 

Theismann's Restaurant

1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Apple wood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, potato roll, served with skin-on fries
More about Theismann's Restaurant
Item pic

 

EMMY SQUARED

124 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parm Sandwich$14.98
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
More about EMMY SQUARED

