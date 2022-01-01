Chicken sandwiches in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Hot sauce marinated breast, bibb lettuce, bacon, honey mustard, brioche bun, served with old bay fries
Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria
|Roasted Chicken Sandwich
|$16.15
baon, arugula, crispy shallot, pesto aioli, toasted whole wheat
Augie's Mussel House & Patio
1106 King Street, Alexandria
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Pickles, Spicy Aioli
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Chadwicks
203 Strand Street, Alexandria
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Pickles, mayo, potato kaiser
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Majestic
911 King Street, Alexandria
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Crispy chicken thigh, sharp cheddar, bread & butter pickles, white bbq sauce, bibb lettuce, brioche bun, house fries
Touchdown Wings & Burgers
1800A Diagonal Rd, Alexandria
|Buffalo Chicken Thigh Sandwich
|$13.00
Crispy breaded chicken thigh, Buffalo sauce, blue cheese ranch, tomato, shredded lettuce, potato bun.
Rocklands BBQ Alexandria
25 S. Quaker Lane, Alexandria
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.99
Theismann's Restaurant
1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Apple wood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, potato roll, served with skin-on fries