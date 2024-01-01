Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken shawarma in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve chicken shawarma

La'Baik

2309 Mount Vernon Avenue., Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma (H)$12.95
More about La'Baik
Restaurant banner

 

Mandi - 1320 Braddock Pl

1320 Braddock Pl, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$15.00
Chicken shawarma sandwich is thinly sliced cuts of chicken rolled into a large piece of pita that has been heated. Garlic sauce and pickles
More about Mandi - 1320 Braddock Pl

