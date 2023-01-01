Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tortilla soup in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve chicken tortilla soup

Lost Dog Cafe image

 

Lost Dog Cafe - Alexandria

808 N Henry St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup$7.95
Flavorful chicken and tomatoes, this chicken tortilla soup comes with a little kick. Served with tortilla chips.
Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.95
Flavorful chicken and tomatoes, this chicken tortilla soup comes with a little kick. Served with tortilla chips.
More about Lost Dog Cafe - Alexandria
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken tortilla Soup$9.00
Chicken tortilla soup$10.00
More about Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
Restaurant banner

 

Union Sandwich Co. - 101 North Union Street

101 North Union Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SM SOUP - CHICKEN TORTILLA$6.00
More about Union Sandwich Co. - 101 North Union Street

