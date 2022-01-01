Chili in Alexandria

Shooter McGee's image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Shooter McGee's

5239 Duke Street, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1139 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl of Beef Chili$6.99
More about Shooter McGee's
Pork Barrel BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pork Barrel BBQ

2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
White Chicken Chili Bowl$6.95
More about Pork Barrel BBQ
Chili Taters image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

1404 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2332 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Taters$11.99
Tater tots smothered with your choice of Chili, topped with cheddar and sour cream.
5 Way Chili Mac$12.49
Your choice of Chili over spaghetti, with beans, shredded cheese and chopped onions.
4 Way Chili Mac$11.49
Your choice of chili over spaghetti, topped with shredded cheddar and chopped onions. Served with or with out beans.
More about Hard Times Cafe

