Chili dogs in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve chili dogs
Augie's Mussel House & Patio
1106 King Street, Alexandria
|Chili Dogs
|$12.00
Cheese, Mustard, Onions
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Holy Cow
2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Classic Chili Dog
|$7.95
Grilled 1/4 lb All-Beef Hot Dog topped with Smoked Beef Chili, Shredded Cheddar Cheese and Sautéed Onions on a Hot Dog bun.
SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Sweet Fire Donna's
510 John Carlyle St, Alexandria
|Smoked Chili Dog
|$6.95
Smoked Beef Hot dog, Housemade Chili, Hot Dog Bun
***Limited Supply**