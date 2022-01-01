Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili dogs in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve chili dogs

Augie's Mussel House & Patio image

 

Augie's Mussel House & Patio

1106 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Dogs$12.00
Cheese, Mustard, Onions
More about Augie's Mussel House & Patio
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Holy Cow

2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (667 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Classic Chili Dog$7.95
Grilled 1/4 lb All-Beef Hot Dog topped with Smoked Beef Chili, Shredded Cheddar Cheese and Sautéed Onions on a Hot Dog bun.
More about Holy Cow
Sweet Fire Donna's image

SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Sweet Fire Donna's

510 John Carlyle St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2687 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Chili Dog$6.95
Smoked Beef Hot dog, Housemade Chili, Hot Dog Bun
***Limited Supply**
More about Sweet Fire Donna's
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

1404 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2332 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hard Times Chili Dog$10.49
Nathan's 1/4 pound all beef hot dog with your choice of chili. shredded cheddar and chopped onions. Served with a side of fresh cut fries and pickles.
More about Hard Times Cafe

