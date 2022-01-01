Chocolate cake in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about Union Street Public House
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Union Street Public House
121 South Union Street, Alexandria
|Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
housemade cake, triple chocolate, freshly whipped cream
More about Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar
112 King St, Alexandria
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$8.50
More about The Warehouse
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Warehouse
214 King Street, Alexandria
|Chocolate Cake
|$8.95
More about Juliano's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Juliano's Pizza
5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$4.49
More about Ramparts
Ramparts
1700 Fern Street, Alexandria
|Chocolate mousse cake
|$8.00
Layers of chocolate cake and milk chocolate mousse, with
chocolate shavings, served with whipped cream
More about RT'S RESTAURANT
SEAFOOD • SALADS
RT'S RESTAURANT
3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|CHOCOLATE "TRES LECHES" CAKE
|$7.95
Drizzled with Chocolate and Caramel Sauces
More about Sweet Fire Donna's
SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Sweet Fire Donna's
510 John Carlyle St, Alexandria
|Chocolate Bomb Cake
|$6.95
Dreamy Layers of Chocolate Cake, Pudding, Frosting & Ganache. Drizzed with Raspberry Sauce
More about Virtue Feed & Grain
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Virtue Feed & Grain
106 South Union St, Alexandria
|Flourless Chocolate Cake - GF
|$8.00
Chocolate, Cocoa Powder, Raspberry Coulis
More about Theismann's Restaurant
Theismann's Restaurant
1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria
|10 Layer Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Dark chocolate pearls, chantilly cream