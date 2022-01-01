Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Union Street Public House image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Union Street Public House

121 South Union Street, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1741 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$7.00
housemade cake, triple chocolate, freshly whipped cream
More about Union Street Public House
Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar

112 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.50
More about Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar
The Warehouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Warehouse

214 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5177 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$8.95
More about The Warehouse
Juliano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Juliano's Pizza

5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria

Avg 4 (529 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$4.49
More about Juliano's Pizza
Ramparts image

 

Ramparts

1700 Fern Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate mousse cake$8.00
Layers of chocolate cake and milk chocolate mousse, with
chocolate shavings, served with whipped cream
More about Ramparts
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS

RT'S RESTAURANT

3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (3279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHOCOLATE "TRES LECHES" CAKE$7.95
Drizzled with Chocolate and Caramel Sauces
More about RT'S RESTAURANT
Sweet Fire Donna's image

SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Sweet Fire Donna's

510 John Carlyle St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2687 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Bomb Cake$6.95
Dreamy Layers of Chocolate Cake, Pudding, Frosting & Ganache. Drizzed with Raspberry Sauce
More about Sweet Fire Donna's
Osteria Marzano image

PIZZA

Osteria Marzano

6361 Walker Ln #140,, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2827 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$9.00
More about Osteria Marzano
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flourless Chocolate Cake - GF$8.00
Chocolate, Cocoa Powder, Raspberry Coulis
More about Virtue Feed & Grain
Theismann's Restaurant image

 

Theismann's Restaurant

1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
10 Layer Chocolate Cake$8.00
Dark chocolate pearls, chantilly cream
More about Theismann's Restaurant
Hard Times Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

1404 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2332 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake$4.99
More about Hard Times Cafe

