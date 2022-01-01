Chocolate croissants in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
More about St. Elmos
St. Elmos
529 Montgomery St, Alexandria
|Croissant - Chocolate
|$3.79
Croissant rolled around dark chocolate.
More about Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.15
|Chocolate Cream Croissant
|$5.50
More about St Elmos & Market 2 Market
PASTRY
St Elmos & Market 2 Market
2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.79
Croissant rolled around dark chocolate. **Contains: Wheat, milk, egg, soy