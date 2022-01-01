Chopped salad in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve chopped salad
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Vola's Chopped Salad
|$14.00
iceberg, romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, applewood smoked bacon, hard boiled egg, cheddar, honey mustard & ranch, garlic croutons
PIZZA • SALADS
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
401 E. Braddock Road, Alexandria
|Chopped Italian Salad for 2 (1 qt-2 servings)
|$30.00
Feeds up to 2 people - 1 qt.
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, red onions, crispy garbanzo beans, hard-boiled eggs, smoked applewood bacon, ricotta salata with house-made italian vinaigrette.
GRILL
Urbano 116
116 King Street, Alexandria
|Chopped Salad
|$13.00
Romaine, Red Onion, Tomato, Avocado, Cucumber, Grilled Corn, Black Beans, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Spicy Ranch
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL
Whiskey & Oyster
301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria
|W & O Chopped Salad
|$12.95
Shaved Iceberg, Tomato, Cheddar, Hard boiled egg, Shaved Onion, Bacon, Corn, Choice of dressing (GF)
Augie's Mussel House & Patio
1106 King Street, Alexandria
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
Ada's on the River
3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria
|Chopped Salad
|$15.00
iceberg, spiced buttermilk dressing, tomatoes, bacon lardons, shaved red onions, cucumbers, avocado, rustic croutons
SEAFOOD • SALADS
RT'S RESTAURANT
3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|1/2 CHOP SALAD (GF)
|$5.95
Mix of Chopped Field Greens, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Shoepeg Corn, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Balsamic Vinaigrette
|CHOP SALAD
|$9.95
(GF) Mix of Chopped Field Greens, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Shoepeg Corn, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Balsamic Vinaigrette