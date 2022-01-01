Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve chopped salad

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vola's Chopped Salad$14.00
iceberg, romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, applewood smoked bacon, hard boiled egg, cheddar, honey mustard & ranch, garlic croutons
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap image

PIZZA • SALADS

Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap

401 E. Braddock Road, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (3828 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chopped Italian Salad for 2 (1 qt-2 servings)$30.00
Feeds up to 2 people - 1 qt.
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, red onions, crispy garbanzo beans, hard-boiled eggs, smoked applewood bacon, ricotta salata with house-made italian vinaigrette.
More about Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
Urbano 116 image

GRILL

Urbano 116

116 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad$13.00
Romaine, Red Onion, Tomato, Avocado, Cucumber, Grilled Corn, Black Beans, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Spicy Ranch
More about Urbano 116
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL

Whiskey & Oyster

301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (792 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
W & O Chopped Salad$12.95
Shaved Iceberg, Tomato, Cheddar, Hard boiled egg, Shaved Onion, Bacon, Corn, Choice of dressing (GF)
More about Whiskey & Oyster
Augie's Mussel House & Patio image

 

Augie's Mussel House & Patio

1106 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Salad$14.00
More about Augie's Mussel House & Patio
Ada's on the River image

 

Ada's on the River

3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$15.00
iceberg, spiced buttermilk dressing, tomatoes, bacon lardons, shaved red onions, cucumbers, avocado, rustic croutons
More about Ada's on the River
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS

RT'S RESTAURANT

3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (3279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 CHOP SALAD (GF)$5.95
Mix of Chopped Field Greens, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Shoepeg Corn, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Balsamic Vinaigrette
CHOP SALAD$9.95
(GF) Mix of Chopped Field Greens, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Shoepeg Corn, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about RT'S RESTAURANT

