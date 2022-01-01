Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve clam chowder

The Wharf image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Wharf

119 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (4359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
New England Clam Chowder Bowl$9.00
More about The Wharf
Whiskey & Oyster image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL

Whiskey & Oyster

301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (792 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Clam Chowder - Cup$7.95
Bacon, fresh clams, sherry, parsley- CUP
Clam Chowder- Quart$20.95
Clam Chowder - Quart size feeds 2-3 people.
Clam Chowder- Bowl$9.95
Bacon, fresh clams, sherry, parsley- BOWL
More about Whiskey & Oyster
Item pic

 

Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town

818 N St Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Clam Chowder with Bacon$12.00
New England Style with Bacon.
12oz Bowl
More about Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
Chadwicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Chadwicks

203 Strand Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Chowder$8.00
House recipe for over 40 years
More about Chadwicks
City Kitchen image

PIZZA

City Kitchen

330 S Pickett Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Boston Clam Chowder - Cup$5.00
Quart of Boston Clam Chowder (ready to reheat)$16.00
Ready to reheat
Boston Clam Chowder - Bowl$9.00
More about City Kitchen
Item pic

 

Theismann's Restaurant

1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
New England Clam Chowder$9.00
Fresh shucked clams, bacon, corn, potatoes, onions, celery, cream, herbs
More about Theismann's Restaurant

