Club sandwiches in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve club sandwiches
More about Chadwicks
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Chadwicks
203 Strand Street, Alexandria
|Club Sandwich
|$14.50
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted
More about St Elmos & Market 2 Market
PASTRY
St Elmos & Market 2 Market
2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Full Tuesday - Sandwich of the Day -Turkey Avocado Club
|$9.49
oven roasted turkey breast, cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato and 1,000 Island dressing served on a toasted sub roll