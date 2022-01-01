Club sandwiches in Alexandria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chadwicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Chadwicks

203 Strand Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Club Sandwich$14.50
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted
More about Chadwicks
St Elmos & Market 2 Market image

PASTRY

St Elmos & Market 2 Market

2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Full Tuesday - Sandwich of the Day -Turkey Avocado Club$9.49
oven roasted turkey breast, cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato and 1,000 Island dressing served on a toasted sub roll
More about St Elmos & Market 2 Market
Theismann's Restaurant image

 

Theismann's Restaurant

1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Joe's Turkey & Ham Club Sandwich$17.50
Roasted turkey breast, pit ham, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, thick cut toast
More about Theismann's Restaurant

