Coleslaw in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve coleslaw

Spin Pollo Kingstowne

5942 Kingstowne Boulevard, Kingstowne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw
Please choose a size
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Juliano's Pizza

5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria

Avg 4 (529 reviews)
Takeout
Side Of Coleslaw$1.99
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL

Whiskey & Oyster

301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (792 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw$3.95
Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town

818 N St Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coleslaw$7.00
Ramparts

1700 Fern Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$3.50
Rocklands BBQ Alexandria

25 S. Quaker Lane, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw
SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Sweet Fire Donna's

510 John Carlyle St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2687 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Creamy Coleslaw - GF$3.95
Cabbage, Red Onion, Red, Yellow & Green Peppers mixed in our House-Made Dressing.
Creamy Coleslaw - QT$11.95
Cabbage, Red Onion, Red, Yellow & Green Peppers mixed in our House-Made Dressing. 3-5 Servings
SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

713 King St, Alexandria

Avg 3.8 (981 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Coleslaw$2.25
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Belle Haven Pizzeria

1401 Belle Haven Rd, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$6.00
