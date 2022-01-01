Collard greens in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve collard greens

Collard Greens image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pork Barrel BBQ

2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Collard Greens$3.50
More about Pork Barrel BBQ
Collard Greens - GF image

SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Sweet Fire Donna's

510 John Carlyle St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2687 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Collard Greens - GF$3.95
Named after Donna's Mom, (Her name is Mammy) This is her SECRET recipe. We promise you these Greens will transport you right down to South Carolina!
*Contains Pulled Pork*
More about Sweet Fire Donna's

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Sliders

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Tacos

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Greek Salad

Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (3 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston